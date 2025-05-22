At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones

On the night of May 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Taganrog region in the Russian Federation. They also attacked with 128 drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and from Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 11:00 AM, the air defense had neutralized 112 enemy drones in the east, north, south, and center of the country. Another 74 were shot down by fire weapons, and 38 were lost in the field without negative consequences or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions suffered from the enemy attack.

