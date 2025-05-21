General Staff: Russia lost 980 soldiers and dozens of military equipment over the past day

On May 20, Russia lost another 980 of its soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed one Russian tank, two armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 71 operational-tactical drones, 76 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost 976 780 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media had collected the names of over 90 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan.

