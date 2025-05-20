Manga predicts earthquake in Japan — stronger than the one that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Trips to the country are being canceled

The popular manga "The Future I Saw" by artist Ryo Tatsuki predicts a massive earthquake in Japan in July 2025. Some believe Tatsuki has already predicted another disaster, the Great Tohoku Earthquake of 2011.

This is reported by CNN.

The artistʼs works have many admirers in East Asia. Fans believe that she can see the future in her dreams. Psychics and fortune tellers are cheering Tatski, and rumors are spreading on social networks. Superstitious tourists are postponing their visits to the country. However, experts say that it is almost impossible to accurately predict when a natural disaster will occur.

The first version of the manga was published in 1999 and sold 900 000 copies. Its plot warned of a major disaster in March 2011 — a date that coincided with a devastating seismic event that shook the northern Tohoku region. It triggered a tsunami, disabled the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, and caused the worst nuclear accident since the Chornobyl tragedy, writes CNN.

In the new edition of “The Future I Saw,” due out in 2021, Ryo Tatsuki predicts a new upheaval this summer. Allegedly, on July 5, a fault will form on the seabed between Japan and the Philippines, causing waves three times the size of the 2011 tsunami.

Hong Kong travel agency WWPKG said bookings for trips to Japan had halved over the Easter holiday. The rumours have most spooked tourists from mainland China and Hong Kong, but fears have also spread to Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.

Ryo Tatsuki herself is “positive” that her work encourages people to better prepare for disasters. At the same time, she urges people to “not give in too much” to her dreams and to “act according to expert opinion”.

In May, Japanʼs Cabinet explained that current technology is still unable to accurately predict earthquakes, and Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi Prefecture, which was hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, condemned the impact of "unscientific rumors" on tourism in the country.

