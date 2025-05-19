The Air Defense Forces neutralized 76 Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 19, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 76 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine — 41 were shot down, and another 35 were lost in the air.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In total, Russia launched 112 drones into Ukraine — Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo (Russian Federation).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.
The Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions were affected by the Russian attack.
