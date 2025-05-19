The Air Defense Forces neutralized 76 Russian drones overnight

On the night of May 19, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 76 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine — 41 were shot down, and another 35 were lost in the air.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

In total, Russia launched 112 drones into Ukraine — Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions were affected by the Russian attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.