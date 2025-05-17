Russia launched over 60 drones over Ukraine

On the night of May 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 Shahed attack UAVs and drone simulators. Ukrainian air defense shot down 36 drones. Another 6 enemy drone simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched air strikes from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea and such Russian destinations as Kursk, Oryol, and Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian air defense shot down targets in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

The Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions were affected by the attack.

