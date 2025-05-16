The US is considering a reality show where immigrants would compete for citizenship

The US Department of Homeland Security is considering a television show where immigrants would compete for potential US citizenship.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Ministry spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said she has spoken with the producer who proposed the reality show and the idea is currently under review. She said the proposal is "at the very beginning of the review process".

The idea for the citizenship competition was proposed by Rob Worsoff, a producer and writer whose projects include the reality show Duck Dynasty. Worsoff, who himself emigrated from Canada, told The Wall Street Journal that the show “is meant to be inspiring and a celebration of what it means to be a US citizen”.

“This is not the Hunger Games for immigrants,” Worsoff stressed. Under his proposal, immigrants already in the system would compete in various competitions, including in US history and science. Worsoff stressed that those who lose would not be deported.

"It doesnʼt mean you lost and youʼre being taken out of the country on a boat," he explained.

McLaughlin noted that the department receives hundreds of proposals for potential TV shows every year. It’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to be involved in TV projects. For example, the Department of Homeland Security has worked for years with the producers of the Disney-owned National Geographic Channel’s “Smuggler’s Bootleg”.

