The Latvian Military Intelligence and Security Service has given citizens instructions on how to identify Russian spies — they should beware of overly interested tourists with special equipment.

The Guardian writes about this.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to Latvian intelligence agencies, Russian spies may have an unkempt appearance and poor hygiene. “Red flags” include excessive curiosity in conversations with locals, a short military-style haircut, and a lack of orientation in the terrain. And a lot of survival equipment — for example, special first-aid kits, maps, or walkie-talkies. All of this could be a sign of a Russian agent who has gone underground.

Latvian intelligence notes that such characteristics can help citizens identify agents who collect data on critical infrastructure or military facilities, prepare sabotage, assassination attempts, or try to provoke unrest.

At the same time, intelligence officials warn that Russian intelligence services have significantly improved their methods, so it is not so easy to uncover them.

"Ukrainian experience shows that Russian special services are able to adapt to the environment and circumstances in which sabotage and reconnaissance groups operate. Spies may not outwardly fit the classic image of a saboteur," the Latvian Military Intelligence and Security Service noted.

However, the security service warns citizens against lynching. In case of suspicion, the police or military should be immediately notified.

Amid rising tensions between Russia and the West, European Union and NATO countries remain on high alert for possible Russian sabotage, a claim denied by the Kremlin.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.