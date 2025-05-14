Former Uruguayan leader Jose Mujica, “the poorest president in the world,” has died

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica, who held the position from 2010 to 2015, died on May 13 at the age of 89.

This was reported by the current President of Uruguay Yamada Orsi.

"President, activist, leader and manager. We will miss you dearly, dear old man. Thank you for all you have given us and for your deep love for your people," Orsi wrote.

In April 2024, it was announced that José Mujica had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Due to radiation therapy, the politician developed “kidney disease,” and the cancer later spread to his liver.

"Life is a beautiful adventure and a miracle," he said. "We are too focused on wealth and not on happiness. We are only focused on doing something, and before you know it, life passes you by."

Jose Mujica.

In his youth, José “Pepe” Mujica was a member of the left-wing guerrilla movement “Tupamaros”, inspired by the ideas of the Cuban Revolution. Then Mujica was arrested, he spent almost 15 years in prison. He received numerous gunshot wounds and participated in a mass prison escape. And, as The Guardian notes, all his life he lived “the path of courage”.

Together with several other Tupamaros activists, he founded the Popular Participation Movement (MPP), with which he won several legislative elections. In 2009, Mujica ran for president and won in the second round.