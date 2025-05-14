At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and 145 drones

On the night of May 14, the occupiers attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, as well as 145 Shahed attack drones and UAV simulators of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 80 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types were shot down in the east, north, west and center of the country.

Another 42 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions were affected by the enemy attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.