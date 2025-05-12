Russia launched over 100 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of May 12, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 55 Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 30 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 108 UAVs — strike and simulators — into Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They operated in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The attack affected the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.