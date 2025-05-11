General Staff: Russia lost more than 1 300 of its soldiers at the front over the past day

On May 10, Russia lost 1 310 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as hundreds of units of military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

Within 24 hours, Ukrainian fighters destroyed two enemy tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one MLRS, one air defense system, 55 operational-tactical drones, 117 units of automotive equipment, and three more units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 965 000 soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 16, 2025: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 46 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and almost 380 000 more were wounded.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media had collected the names of over 90 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed casualties was in Bashkortostan.

