Russia launched 108 drones over Ukraine

On the night of May 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed drones and UAV simulators of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, from Primorsk in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. As of 09:30, 60 targets in the east, north, south and center of the country were confirmed to have been hit.

Another 41 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field without any negative consequences. The Sumy region suffered from the Russian attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.