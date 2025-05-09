French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized world leaders and other officials for participating in the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Among them were Europeans — Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

This is reported by Politico.

Donald Tusk considers the presence of leaders and their applause for Putin after his speech, in particular about “cleansing Ukraine of Nazis”, a disgrace. According to him, those who were in Moscow on May 9 “refuse to see the truth”. Tusk recalled that they welcomed Russian soldiers who would then go “bomb cities, schools and hospitals” in Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron stressed that such a show of support for Russia contradicts modern Western values. At the same time, he rejected attempts to contrast Moscow and Brussels as two forces allegedly competing for hegemony in Europe.

"Many people compare Moscow and Brussels — Iʼve heard that... But Moscow is a capital that was imposed, while Brussels is a capital that was freely chosen through our treaties," Macron noted.

Instead, several European ministers and senior officials, including EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul, and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy, visited Ukraine on May 9 to commemorate the victims of Russian aggression.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has already responded to Kaja Kallasʼ criticism of his visit to Russia. According to him, he went there to "pay tribute to the more than 60 000 Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia", And he does not understand "the attitude of these brave people to the current international situation".

More than 20 world leaders and officials flew to Moscow, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

