Vice-rector of military academy detained in Khmelnytskyi — forced subordinates to build his own house

Law enforcement officers detained the vice-rector of a military university in Khmelnytskyi. He is suspected of forcing his subordinates to build a private house on his own land.

This is reported by the local prosecutorʼs office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The suspectʼs name is not mentioned, but hromadske, citing sources, writes that it is Petro Tkachuk, deputy rector for material support of the Bohdan Khmelnytsky National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, since the beginning of 2024, the official systematically involved at least five subordinates in the construction of his own house on a plot of land in Khmelnytskyi. In return, they received financial support, the payment of which was ensured for them by the suspect. The amount of losses reached at least 400 thousand hryvnias.

They also check information regarding the possible use of cadetsʼ labor.

On May 6, the SBI officers conducted searches at the suspectʼs residence and in the premises of the educational institution. On the construction site, they found a large amount of property with the academyʼs inventory numbers — in particular, beds, air conditioners, heaters, souvenirs, as well as building materials (tiles, laminate) purchased with state budget funds.

The official was detained and charged with abuse of power and misappropriation of military property. The articles provide for a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The suspect was remanded in custody with bail set at 450 000 hryvnias and was also suspended from his position.

