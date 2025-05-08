The European Parliament supported a preferential regime for imports of Ukrainian steel and iron

The European Parliament supported the extension of the preferential regime for imports of Ukrainian steel and iron to the EU, which expires on June 5.

This is stated on the European Parliament website.

The decision was supported by 354 votes, 147 MEPs were against, and 53 abstained.

“Ukraine’s steel industry is the backbone of the Ukrainian economy. It continues to operate, despite many workers leaving the factories to fight on the front lines and the enterprises being subjected to brutal attacks by Russia. Deepening trade relations between the EU and Ukraine is not a matter of charity, but a mutually beneficial exchange that strengthens both sides,” said Swedish MEP Karin Karlsbro.

This decision still needs to be approved by the EU Council and will enter into force after its official publication. The preferential regime for Ukrainian steel and iron exports will be valid for three years, until June 2028.

In late April, the European Union reported that it does not plan to extend the “trade visa-free regime”, which is in effect until June 5. Instead, the bloc plans to ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme, where all terms of trade liberalization will be enshrined in a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

