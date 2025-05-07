Zelensky urged deputies to support the “perspectives” opened by the agreement with the US

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is to ratify the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States tomorrow, May 8. President Volodymyr Zelensky called on deputies to support "the prospects that the agreement opens up".

He said this in an evening video address.

"The agreement is written to meet Ukraineʼs national interests. Security and the economy always go hand in hand. We need decades of predictable and tangible economic growth. Americaʼs strategic vision is to form new economic partnerships. This will work for both Ukraineʼs defense and our defense cooperation. Ukraineʼs strategic vision is to involve partners in real work here, in Ukraine, to invest here and develop production on our land," the president emphasized.

And he added that it is important that all deputies realize the importance of this agreement.

Bill No. 0309 on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on May 1.

On this day, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil — that is, on the creation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will attract global investments to our country.

The fund is a key instrument of cooperation between the United States and Ukraine for the countryʼs post-war reconstruction and its integration into the global economy. More information about the agreement is available here and here.

The signing of the agreement was preceded by months of political battles between Ukraine and the US Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in the end, a version of the agreement was formed that provides for mutually beneficial conditions for both countries.

