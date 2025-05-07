“Modern politics of appeasement.” Biden criticized Trump for his attitude towards the war in Ukraine

Former US President Joe Biden has criticized current US President Donald Trumpʼs policy towards the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. He accused the Republican of "modern appeasement politics".

Biden gave his first interview to the BBC after Trumpʼs inauguration.

"This is a modern policy of appeasement," he said, alluding to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlainʼs attempt to appease Hitler in the 1930s before World War II.

According to Biden, Putin "cannot accept the fact... that the Soviet Union has collapsed, and anyone who thinks he will stop is just a fool".

"I just donʼt understand how people think that if we let a dictator, a bandit, decide that heʼs going to take significant territory that doesnʼt belong to him, that thatʼs going to satisfy him. I donʼt quite understand it," Biden said of Putin.

And he added that if the US agrees to a peace agreement that would only be in Russiaʼs interests, its neighboring states would be under economic, military, and political pressure.

Joe Biden also criticized the Trump administrationʼs renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, talks about returning Panama, buying Greenland, and turning Canada into the 51st state of the United States.

"What the hell is going on here? What kind of president ever says that? Thatʼs not who we are. We are for freedom, democracy, opportunity, not confiscation," he stressed.

Overall, Biden believes that there is now a greater threat to democracy than at any time since World War II.

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States, a member of the Democratic Party, who took office on January 20, 2021. Prior to that, he served as Vice President under President Barack Obama (2009–2017) and as a Senator from Delaware (1973–2009).

