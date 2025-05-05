Bloomberg: EU wants to completely abandon gas from Russia by 2027

The European Union wants to completely abandon imports of Russian gas by 2027.

This was reported by Bloomberg, which learned the details of the EUʼs future strategy.

The EU plans to propose in June a ban on all gas purchases under new contracts with Russia, as well as spot deals, which account for about a third of imports. The ban is due to take effect by the end of the year.

The European Commission will also adopt measures next month to end imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) under long-term contracts. However, these measures will require a longer transition period, until the end of 2027.

The EUʼs efforts to wean itself off Russian gas will pave the way for increased LNG supplies to Europe from the United States — something US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for.

The European Commissionʼs plan depends on the blocʼs ability to secure alternative LNG supplies from the United States, Qatar, Canada and Africa, the sources said. Purchases from the United States are currently being discussed as part of trade talks with the Trump administration.

The European Commission also aims to increase transparency about the origin of gas supplied to the EU. One option is to oblige companies to provide national authorities and the Commission with key information on the volumes and terms of contracts.

According to sources, the European Commissionʼs plans, to be presented in Strasbourg on May 6, may change before the official announcement.

Although Russian pipeline gas supplies have declined sharply since 2022, the EU increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas last year. That is, in 2024, Russia will still provide 19% of the EUʼs total gas and LNG supplies.

Unlike oil, the EU has not imposed sanctions on Russian gas imports. Hungary has promised to block any restrictions on Russian energy supplies, as such decisions require unanimous support from EU member states. Some other governments are also reluctant to approve a ban on Russian LNG imports until the EU finds reliable alternatives.

