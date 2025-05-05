SBU reported the detention of a Russian informant who was preparing attacks on Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a 31-year-old man who, according to it, was preparing strikes on Mykolaiv "bypassing" Ukrainian air defenses, calling him a "Russian informant".

This is reported by SBU.

Law enforcement officials say that the enemyʼs main targets were the places of greatest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops.

The detainee tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the combat duty routes of mobile fire groups, by asking familiar local residents about this during everyday conversations.

The suspect was detained at his home and equipment with evidence of working for the Russians was found. According to the investigation, he worked for Sergei Lebedev (alias "Shaggy"), who is hiding in Donetsk and cooperating with the FSB and Russian military intelligence.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations. Under the article, the defendant faces up to 12 years in prison. He was taken into custody without bail.

In 2023, SBU declared the suspicion to Sergei Lebedev of high treason and violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, he worked for the FSB as a “freelance” journalist for the RIA Novosti agency and, at the request of the special service, created a network of informants in various regions of Ukraine.

Investigators documented that one of the Russian supporters gave him the coordinates of a high-rise building in Mykolaiv, which Russian troops later struck with S-300 missiles. Seven people were killed then. Among them was a child. Another informant gave Lebedev data on the location of Ukrainian military units.

