Trump ordered the reopening of Alcatraz prison, which was closed more than 60 years ago

The US President Donald Trump has ordered the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Justice Department, FBI and Homeland Security, to reopen the prison on Alcatraz Island, where he wants to house the "most ruthless and violent criminals". It was previously closed more than 60 years ago.

Trump stated this on his social network Truth Social.

The American president wrote that the United States has suffered for too long "from cruel, violent scum of society and recidivists who will never bring anything but suffering and misery".

"When we were a more serious nation, in the past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals and keep them away from anyone they could harm. Thatʼs how it should be. We will no longer tolerate these serial criminals spreading filth, bloodshed and chaos on our streets," Trump said.

He said he proposed the idea because he was frustrated with "radicalized judges" who insisted that those being deported have the right to due process.

According to Trump, the reopening of Alcatraz will be "a symbol of law, order and justice".

AP writes: This comes as Trump wants to see suspected bandits immediately sent to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, even without a full trial. He has also proposed the controversial idea of transferring some inmates from U.S. federal prisons to El Salvadorʼs CECOT prison, which was built to hold terrorists and gang members.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons said the agency would “implement all presidential orders”.

Reopening Alcatraz is likely to be a costly and difficult task. The facility, located on an island off the coast of San Francisco, was closed in 1963 due to serious infrastructure problems and high maintenance costs. Because of its island location, everything from fuel to food had to be brought in by boat, which significantly increased costs.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Alcatraz cost nearly three times as much to operate as any other federal prison, and restoration and maintenance alone cost between $3 million and $5 million—not including day-to-day expenses.

Alcatraz, which operated as a federal prison for nearly 30 years, was known as a completely isolated "no escape prison" due to the strong ocean currents and cold waters of the Pacific Ocean. The facility was nicknamed "The Rock" and held some of the most dangerous criminals in the United States.

