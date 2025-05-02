Bali briefly left without power due to damage to underwater cables

A large-scale power outage has occurred in a number of regions on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Reuters writes about this.

According to state-owned power company Perusahaan Listrik Negara, the outage began around 4:00 p.m. local time.

In particular, the islandʼs airport was left without power, but it continued to serve flights thanks to the use of backup generators, although several planes were delayed.

Social media users shared photos of the islandʼs streets plunged into darkness.

Power supply began to be gradually restored within a few hours of the accident. First of all, power was restored to critical infrastructure facilities — government institutions, hospitals, the airport and hotels.

Local authorities say the outage was caused by damage to underwater cables connecting Baliʼs power grid to the island of Java, leaving parts of Bali without power.

