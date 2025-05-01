”Here is Poland.” At the rally of the anti-Ukrainian candidate for president of Poland, the Ukrainian flag was torn from the city hall

Polish police are investigating the case of the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the city council building in Biała Podlaska — this happened on April 30 during a rally of presidential candidate and MEP Grzegorz Braun.

RFM24 writes about this.

Videos from Braunʼs rally posted online show a man climbing a ladder onto the balcony of City Hall, pulling a Ukrainian flag from its holder, and handing it to the presidential candidate.

The man then placed a Polish flag in the spot. Brown shook his hand in gratitude. During the gesture, the crowd chanted "Here is Poland" among other things.

Law enforcement has already identified the perpetrator, and the collected evidence is to be transferred to the prosecutorʼs office. Braun himself has taken responsibility for the incident.

"I take you all as witnesses that Mr. Katzper, as my assistant, appointed to perform the duties of a Polish member of the European Parliament, did what he did at my request and on my clear order. So, this is my responsibility," Braun told the rally participants.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar called the incident a deliberate provocation directed against the friendship between Poland and Ukraine.

Grzegorz Braun is one of the initiators of the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border. He has repeatedly spoken out against the stay of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and was also the only deputy from the entire Polish Sejm who, in January 2022, did not vote for a resolution calling on the European Union and NATO to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.

