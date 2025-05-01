A number of EU countries want to activate the state of emergency to increase defense spending

A number of European Union member states want to invoke emergency provisions to make defense investments that exceed the blocʼs established budget limits.

This is stated in a press release of the Council of the EU.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland intend to activate this EU provision, which allows them to make additional defense investments without breaking the budget.

Using this exception provides the possibility of increasing defense spending to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually for four years, without violating EU fiscal rules.

The EU Council believes that this will facilitate the transition to the necessary increase in defense spending at the national level in the blocʼs member states, while ensuring debt sustainability.

"This will significantly contribute to strengthening the security of the European Union and the protection of our citizens, while enhancing its overall defense readiness, reducing its strategic dependence, addressing critical capability gaps and, accordingly, strengthening the European defense technological and industrial base across the Union," they added.

The EU Council explained the need to build up defense capacity by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threats it poses to European security.