Elon Muskʼs X social network lost 10% of its users from Europe in six months. Reasons

Over the past six months, the social network X has lost almost 10% of its users in Europe — thatʼs over 11 million people. The reason for the exodus may be the changes introduced by Elon Musk after buying the social network in 2022.

This is stated in the social networkʼs report, which it was required to produce under the EU Digital Services Act.

The largest user losses were in France (2.7 million), Poland (1.8 million) and Germany (1.3 million), with the most significant outflows recorded in Lithuania and Luxembourg, where the number of users decreased by a quarter. Xʼs audience in Europe now stands at 95 million users.

When Elon Musk took over X, the social network saw an increase in support for right-wing political movements, disinformation, and hate speech. This led to the Paris administration, the University of Leeds in the UK, and a number of media outlets, including The Guardian, leaving the platform.

Since 2023, the European Commission has been investigating whether X complies with EU requirements on combating fake and illegal content, and has already accused the platform of violations, but has not yet imposed any penalties.

In addition, sales of electric cars from Elon Muskʼs Tesla company have also slumped in Europe. This began after Musk began active political activities.

