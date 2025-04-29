Poll: Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust Trump

Almost 90% of Ukrainians do not trust the US President Donald Trump, who is just celebrating his 100th day in office.

These are the results of a survey by the New Europe Center.

The first survey on attitudes towards Trump was conducted in November 2024, before he was inaugurated. At that time, almost half (44.6%) of those surveyed expressed their trust in the new American leader, while only slightly more (47.2%) did not trust him.

For comparison: a few months before this survey, the Pew Research Center found that 16% of citizens in France trusted Trump, 30% in Britain, and only Hungary looked the most favourable with 37% trust.

An April poll in Ukraine showed a sharp change in sentiment — now 89% of Ukrainians did not trust Trump, compared to 7.4% who still did.

The study was conducted by the sociological company Info Sapiens at the request of the New Europe Center using the CATI method based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The survey was conducted from April 10 to April 24, 2025. The study sample is 1 000 respondents. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.1% with a probability of 0.95%. The survey was not conducted in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.