Spokeswoman for Ukraine elected for Eurovision 2025

Singer Jerry Heil will be the spokesperson for Ukraine at Eurovision 2025.

This was reported by Eurovision Ukraine.

Jerry Heil — songwriter, Eurovision 2024 participant, and GRAMMY Academy member — will announce the scores of the National Jury of Ukraine on May 17 during the grand final in Basel, Switzerland.

What is known about Eurovision 2025?

Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on May 13. It will be represented by the band Ziferblat.

Sweden, Slovenia, Iceland, Estonia, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Albania, San Marino, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia and Norway will also compete in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final, to be held on May 15, will feature Austria, Lithuania, Montenegro, Armenia, Greece, Ireland, Australia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Israel, Malta, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Georgia and Serbia.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on May 17. Each year, the five founding countries of the contest advance to the finals — the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. They are joined each year by the host country of Eurovision. This year, it is Switzerland — the contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel.

