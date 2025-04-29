The US lost a fighter jet worth $67 million — it fell from an aircraft carrier that was dodging a Houthi attack

An American fighter jet fell overboard in the Red Sea after the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman abruptly changed course to avoid an attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet was being towed in a hangar bay when the crew lost control of the aircraft, the US Navy said. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told WP that the aircraft carrier turned sharply to avoid the Houthi attack.

One sailor was slightly injured, but the carrier strike group and its air wing remain "fully operational", the Navy said in a statement.

The loss of the $67.4 million aircraft came after the Houthis said the United States had struck a migrant detention center in Yemen on the night of April 29, killing at least 68 African migrants and injuring dozens.

Since early 2024, the United States has been engaged in a military campaign against the Houthis, an Iranian-backed group that regularly attacks ships traveling through the Red Sea.

The US Navy destroyer USS Harry S. Truman deployed to the region last year. In February, it collided with a merchant vessel while operating in an Egyptian port, leading to the removal of the carrierʼs commander from duty.

