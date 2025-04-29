A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned near Warsaw, there are injuries

An intercity bus carrying 26 people, including Ukrainians, overturned on the S2 expressway near Warsawʼs Frederic Chopin Airport.
This is reported by RMF24.
The accident occurred on a sharp bend: the bus crashed into energy-absorbing barriers and fell on its side. When rescuers arrived at the scene, another accident occurred — a truck crashed into their car.
As a result of both accidents, 16 people were injured, including a child. The condition of two of the injured is serious.
