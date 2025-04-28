The date of the rematch between Usyk and Dubois for the absolute world championship has been officially announced

The rematch between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will take place on July 19 in London. The four main heavyweight belts are at stake: WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF. The winner takes it all.

This was officially confirmed by the press service of the Queensberry promotion company.

Oleksandr Usyk became the first ever absolute world heavyweight champion in the four-belt version when he defeated Tyson Fury in Riyadh on May 18 last year.

Then Usyk gave up the IBF belt, choosing a rematch with Briton Fury (the fight did not take place) instead of a mandatory title defense against another contender. Now the Ukrainian can get the belt back if he defeats Daniel Dubois.

"I am grateful to God for the opportunity to fight again for the title of absolute champion. Thank you, Daniel, for protecting my IBF belt — now I want to get it back," Usyk said.

In recent months, Dubois has knocked out opponents Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.

"This is the fight I wanted and demanded. Now I have a chance to take revenge on Oleksandr Usyk... I have become stronger and more dangerous, and Usyk will feel it on July 19," the boxer commented.