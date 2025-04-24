Serhiy Tihipko bought “Idea Bank” for almost $37 million

Polish financial holding “Getin Holding SA” sold 100% of “Idea Bank” shares to the Cypriot company “Alkemi Limited”, owned by Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Tihipko, on April 23. Under the terms of the agreement, Getin Holding received $36.5 million for the shares.

This was reported by the press service of “Getin Holding SA”.

The agreement was concluded on the basis of a conditional purchase and sale agreement dated October 18, 2024.

In addition, on April 22, 2025, an exclusive agreement was concluded with the buyer, under which the holding received an additional remuneration of €169 344. Under the agency agreement dated April 23, “Getin Holding” transferred the rights to funds from the Idea Bank deposit for UAH 30.24 million.

Idea Bank is one of the oldest banks on the Ukrainian market. It was registered in August 1989 as the “Prykarpatlisbank”, a bank for the development of the forest and woodworking industry. In 2007, “Idea Bank” came under the control of the Polish group “Getin Holding SA”.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of early March 2025, “Idea Bank” total assets amounted to UAH 12.68 billion, or 0.34% of the total assets of the banking system. According to this indicator, it was 27th among 60 Ukrainian banks. The bankʼs net assets at that time amounted to UAH 7.84 billion.

In 2020, the owner of the Polish “Idea Bank” Leszek Czarnecki became a subject of an investigation in Poland, and the bank itself was transferred to “Pekao SA” due to debts. “Idea Bank” has already been tried to be sold in 2021 and 2022, but without success. In particular, in February 2022, the agreement to sell “Idea Bank” to Rynat Akhmetovʼs FUIB collapsed due to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In March 2023, NBU recognized the business reputation of “Getin Holding” and Charnetsky as not impeccable, temporarily depriving the holding of voting rights for 100% of Idea Bank shares and setting a one-year deadline to correct the violations. In 2024, NBU refused to restore voting rights and obliged “Getin Holding” to sell the bank by October 29, 2024.

On April 22, 2025, the NBU approved the indirect acquisition of 100% of “Idea Bank” shares by TAS Group owner Serhiy Tihipko. This was a crucial step in completing the deal.

