Estonia will set a military base in Narva, a border city with Russia

Estonia wants to establish a military base in the border city of Narva with Russia, where about 200-250 Estonian military personnel and allied units will be stationed.

This was announced by the Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, Major General Vahur Karus.

"Thus, we will give the cityʼs residents a clear signal about the presence of the Estonian state. Narva residents will be able to get used to the fact that the military is part of their everyday city life, and in a sense, this step will be a demonstration that Narva is an integral part of Estonia," Karus emphasized.

He clarified that the Estonians want to create a base where various units will be deployed on a rotational basis: "They will carry out combat duty, and then return, for example, to Jihvi or Tapa, to continue regular training."

The base will house both active military personnel, conscripts, and reservists.

Narva is a city in eastern Estonia, located on the border with Russia, opposite the Russian town of Ivangorod. The majority of Narvaʼs population is ethnic Russian. The Russian-Estonian border runs along the Narva River and has historically been a symbol of the confrontation between Russia and the West.

