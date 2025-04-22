The US imposes new tariffs on solar panel imports from four Asian countries. Cambodia has the highest tariff — 3,521%

The US has imposed new tariffs on solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian countries — Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Bloomberg writes about this.

For Cambodia, the tariff will be set at 3,521%, for producers from Malaysia — 34.4%, from Vietnam — 395.9%, from Thailand — 375.2%.

The tariffs announced Monday were the culmination of a year-long trade investigation that found that solar equipment manufacturers in Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand were unfairly benefiting from government subsidies and exporting products to the United States at prices below cost. The investigation was initiated by American manufacturers and launched during the term of former President Joe Biden.

While the new tariffs are intended to support domestic producers, they will also make it harder for US renewable energy companies that have traditionally relied on cheap foreign components to do business, adding to uncertainty in an industry that has already been hit by political and regulatory changes in Washington.

According to Bloomberg, the United States imported $12.9 billion worth of solar equipment last year from the four countries subject to the new tariffs, accounting for about 77% of total solar module imports.

On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

Already on April 9, Trump postponed tariffs for everyone except China, which received the highest tariffs — 145%, while most countries have a base rate of 10%.

