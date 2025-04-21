Putin ratified strategic agreement with Iran

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying the "comprehensive strategic partnership" agreement with Iran.

The corresponding document was published on April 21 on the website of official legal acts of the Russian Federation.

The parties signed this agreement on January 17, 2025. It takes relations between Moscow and Tehran to a new level. Before that, they were guided by the agreement "On the Fundamentals of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation" from 2001. The new agreement will be valid for 20 years.

Russian and Iranian officials said it covered various sectors: economic, trade, energy, scientific, technological, and military.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the agreement was “a step towards creating a more just and balanced world”. Tehran stressed that it was not about a military alliance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov wrote that the agreement with Iran, “like the agreement with the DPRK”, “is not directed against any country” and “is aimed at strengthening the capabilities of both Russia and Iran (…) to ensure reliable defense capabilities”.

The Kremlin ratified a similar agreement with North Korea in November 2024.

