“Naftogaz” lost almost 50% of its gas production due to Russian attacks in the winter of 2025

In 2024-2025, Russia attacked 34 “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” facilities. The most destructive attack was in February 2025, when gas production losses reached almost 50% of all volumes. Russian attacks could have led to a systemic gas blackout.

This is stated on the “Naftogaz” website.

To maintain the heating season and compensate for losses, “Naftogaz” urgently imported 800 million cubic meters of gas, balanced the system, and began restoring damaged infrastructure.

The situation with the heating season in Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Kherson was critical. Not only the constant enemy shelling, but also the state of the networks could leave more than 1 million people without heating and electricity. In total, 470 emergency crews worked around the clock to quickly carry out the necessary work and restore gas supply after accidents or shelling.

The current Acting Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Roman Chumak emphasizes that, in addition to their own resources, they attracted humanitarian donor aid — equipment, cranes, gas piston units, etc. — worth over 5 billion hryvnias. According to him, this saved the heating season in several cities, in particular in Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, and Kherson, and will also allow for the construction of cogeneration facilities.

In March, experts restored more than half of the production lost due to the attack.

After the shelling in January 2025, Ukraineʼs underground gas storage facilities were quickly restored. “Naftogaz” has repeatedly overcome these challenges, and repair equipment is already on the way in case of new attacks.

In total, “Naftogaz” has invested over a billion hryvnias in protecting infrastructure from attacks at over 130 critical facilities of the Group. These include engineering fortifications, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups. These measures have helped reduce the destructive power of enemy attacks.

Preparing for the next heating season

“Naftogaz” is already working on preparations for next winter. Since the beginning of the year, contracts have been signed for the supply of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas: 800 million cubic meters were urgently imported at the beginning of the year, another 400 million will arrive in Ukraine to prepare for next winter. Naftogaz also purchased 300 million cubic meters of liquefied gas from ORLEN.

“Naftogaz” is attracting international funds and modernizing its energy capacity. This year, an additional 177 megawatts of reserve generation will provide energy supply for over 500 000 Ukrainians.

In the first quarter, the company received about €430 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Norwegian government, which will be used to purchase 1 billion cubic meters of gas. Negotiations are also underway for another €1 billion to purchase more than 2 billion cubic meters of gas.

