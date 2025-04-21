SBU suspects five Ukrainians of justifying Russian aggression. They operated in Kyiv and Subcarpathian regions

Law enforcement officers detained five people who popularized Russian propaganda, including a former party member of fugitive ex-NP Yevhen Murayev.

This is reported by SBU.

The suspects operated in the Kyiv region and the Carpathian region. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), three men and two women publicly supported Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine and justified the enemyʼs war crimes.

Among those detained is a 58-year-old former functionary of the banned “Nashi” party, former MP Yevhen Murayev. According to law enforcement officers, the man administered a Facebook group that popularized the political force. There, he spread fakes about the Defense Forces and the situation at the front, and also praised Putin. The community had an audience of 27 thousand users.

Another person involved is an employee of a factory in the Kyiv region who popularized the occupiers while communicating with colleagues, the case materials state. In the capital, SBU detained a woman who registered on the banned social network VKontakte and supported the Russian occupation groups there.

In the Carpathian region, a resident of the village of Bohorodchany was exposed for glorifying Russian soldiers and justifying the occupation of eastern regions of Ukraine in Odnoklassniki. Another suspect is a driver for a trading company who justified the war during business trips with colleagues.

The SBU investigators informed the defendants of suspicion under Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

