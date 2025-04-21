Prisoners were tortured in Poltava pre-trial detention center — two employees were suspected

Law enforcement officers have uncovered the facts of systematic torture of prisoners at the Poltava prison. Two employees of the pre-trial detention center have already been informed of the suspicion.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the pre-trial detention center employees abused prisoners who refused to cooperate with the administration, violated the rules, or complained about the employeesʼ actions. For this purpose, a special room was set up on the territory of the medical unit, which was used as a torture chamber.

The SBI claims that prisoners were tied to a metal bed in a small room, left without food, water, or access to the toilet for several days. One victim experienced such abuse more than 10 times in the past three years.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A few days ago, the SBI operatives recorded another instance of abuse of prisoners. Two employees of the institution — the duty officer and the senior officer of the regime and security department — were reported on suspicion of torture. The investigation claims that they directly brought the victim into the room and tied him to the bed.

The suspects face up to 12 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.