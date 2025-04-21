WP: Thousands of employees accidentally gained access to confidential documents with internal White House plans

Thousands of employees at the US General Services Administration (GSA) were accidentally given access to a Google Drive folder that contained sensitive documents, including White House floor plans.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

Records reviewed by reporters show that employees inadvertently gave access to the folder to all GSA personnel — more than 11,200 people.

This folder contained sensitive data, such as potentially classified White House floor plans, details of projected blast-proof doors for the White House Visitors Center, and the banking details of a contractor who helped organize a press conference for the Donald Trump administration.

It is not known for sure whether this data is classified, but 9 of the 15 files in the folder were marked CUI (Controlled Unclassified Information), i.e. sensitive data that does not fall under the classification of secret, but still needs to be protected.

At least 10 of the files were open for editing, not just viewing — meaning all GSA employees could change their content. The file sharing has been going on since at least early 2021 — the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency — and has continued into the Trump administration.

By Thursday, the IT team had identified the file owners and unshared them for more than 11,000 employees. An investigation is ongoing.

