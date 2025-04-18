He reserved men for money — the Defense Ministry official reported on suspicion

An official at one of the Defense Ministry centers is suspected of accepting a bribe. According to investigators, he organized a scheme to illegally reservation conscripts in order to evade mobilization.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The person in question arranged men for civilian positions in the centerʼs structure and other units of the Ministry of Defense for money, law enforcement officials say. Conscripts received extracts on their appointments to positions and certificates of reservation until the end of mobilization. The data was entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts "Oberih".

The scheme worked thanks to the official authority and personal connections of the suspect: he had influence over officials of the TRC. According to the case materials, the cost of the "services" was from $8 thousand to $10 thousand. The officer received the funds in cash, on bank cards or in cryptocurrency. Previously, at least 50 people used the "service".

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect while he was receiving the second part of the bribe in the amount of $8 000. During searches of the apartments of the suspect, officials of the TRC, and "clients", they seized booking documents, correspondence, and other evidence.

A petition has been filed with the court to appoint a preventive measure for the officer. Law enforcement officers are identifying others involved in the scheme, including military enlistment office officials.

