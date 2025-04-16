Belgium will provide Ukraine with €150 million. Where will the funds be spent?

Belgium will provide Ukraine with €150 million in financial assistance. This assistance will come as part of a new international technical assistance initiative, the Belgian Initiative to Support the Recovery of Ukraine (BE-Relieve Ukraine), which will run until 2028.

The funds will be used to restore and maintain critical infrastructure, prepare for winter, and create an inclusive environment.

BE-Relieve Ukraine is not just technical assistance, but a project that focuses on a partnership between Ukraine and Belgium to rebuild our country. The main idea of the cooperation is “to rebuild better than before”.

The program is implemented by the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium through the development agency Enabel. The project beneficiaries are the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The project will cover not only the national level, but also the regional level. Thus, among the objects are Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as well as the city of Kyiv.



Main areas of the project:

Modernization of energy infrastructure. The program plans to implement decentralized heating and power supply systems, as well as transfer mobile boiler houses and generators.

Healthcare and social protection. In this direction, they want to reconstruct medical institutions, rehabilitation programs, and inclusive services.

Education and employment. The program plans to upgrade the infrastructure of schools and vocational education, and hold forums to increase interaction between business and education.

Support for European integration. The program will also contribute to the implementation of reforms and strengthening ties with Belgian partners.

Among the first steps are the transfer of 212 generators for schools and kindergartens, mobile boiler rooms for hospitals and municipal institutions, and the restoration of medical facilities.

This project is an example of the Team Europe approach, where European partners join forces to help Ukraine recover and change.

