Mykola Chernotytskyi elected head of Suspilne

The Supervisory Board of Suspilny has appointed the companyʼs current CEO, Mykola Chernotytskyi.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

10 out of 16 members of the Supervisory Board voted for him. The candidacy of former Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko was supported by 6 members of the Supervisory Board. There were no votes for the other two candidates, Volodymyr Horkovenko and Mykola Fayengold.

Chernotytskyi will hold the position for the next 4 years. He emphasized that during this period he wants to increase total reach while maintaining trust in the content.

Mykola Chernotytskyi.

This will be his second term in this position — he was first elected to this position in 2021. Before that, Mykola Chernotytskyi was a member of the board of directors of Suspilne and was responsible for administrative and economic direction and regional development.

