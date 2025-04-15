The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Dniproenerhia in the Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control of the village of Dniproenerhia, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the commander of the “Vuhledar” tactical group Serhiy Nayev.

According to him, it was possible to reduce personnel losses by 20% and improve the tactical position in two critical directions. In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Serhiy Nayev added that the village of Dniproenerhia was deoccupied about two weeks ago.

The Russians are continuing their attempts to break through, bringing in more equipment and manpower, and the number of assaults is increasing, Naev says. During the last massive offensive in the Vesele-Skudne directions, enemy equipment moved in four columns filled with landing troops.

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detected the columns as they approached. The defense forces inflicted fire damage on the Russians and used drones to destroy them. They destroyed more than 100 occupiers and several pieces of equipment.

In two months, the Vuhledar tactical group eliminated about 9,500 Russian soldiers, 51 tanks, 166 armored combat vehicles, and 819 units of automotive equipment. About 70% of the enemyʼs losses were due to UAV strikes, Nayev added.

