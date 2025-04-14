Ukraine received $50 million from the World Bank for healthcare

Ukraine has received $50 million in financing from the World Bank under a new joint project with the Ministry of Health, THRIVE ("Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investment in Efficiency").

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The THRIVE project will finance the medical guarantee program, strengthen the technical and operational capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and medical institutions.

The THRIVE program helps to obtain the necessary funds to support reforms in the healthcare system — in particular, to improve the quality of medical services provided under the Medical Guarantee Program.

To receive $50 million under the project, Ukraine had to increase the payment for one patient who concluded a declaration with a family doctor to at least 825 hryvnias. After the governmentʼs decision in December 2024, this amount was increased. In 2025, it is 844.4 hryvnias instead of 786.65 hryvnias, as it was in 2024.

In December 2024, Ukraine signed two agreements for a total of $449 million. At the same time, the country received the first payment of $220 million. Within the framework of the THRIVE project, financing is carried out on the principle of “money for results”: if Ukraine fulfills certain conditions, it gradually receives new amounts stipulated in the agreements.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.