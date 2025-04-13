Death toll from Dominican nightclub roof collapse rises to 225

The death toll from the collapse of a nightclub roof in the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 225.

Local authorities reported that 189 people were rescued from the rubble of the Jet Set club in Santo Domingo, 15 of whom are still in hospital, including five in critical condition.

Meanwhile, four people died overnight on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 225.

Among the identified victims of the collapse were former Major League Baseball (MLB) players Octavio Dotel and Tony Henrique Blanco Cabrera. Also killed was the governor of the northwestern province of Monte Cristi, Nelsy Cruz, sister of seven-time baseball World Series champion Nelson Cruz.

Health Minister Victor Attala told reporters that the identification of the victims is being delayed because most of them need to be matched using biometric data.

On April 8, the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed. Famous Dominican singer Ruby Perez was performing at the club when the tragedy occurred, killing him. The exact cause of the incident is currently unknown.

