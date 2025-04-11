The White House will ignore journalists who clarify their pronouns. They say they canʼt be trusted

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she would not speak to reporters who use their pronouns in emails.

She said this in a comment to The Washington Post.

“Any reporter who chooses to include preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth, and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” she stated.

The White House did not respond to follow-up questions about when a formal policy on the issue would be implemented, nor did it confirm whether it would apply to all correspondence between reporters and other White House officials outside the press office. But at least one Washington Post reporter recently received responses from White House officials despite his email signature containing pronouns.

The New York Times previously reported that three of its reporters did not receive a response from the White House because they listed pronouns in their emails. A correspondent for Crooked Media Matt Berg also said that he listed pronouns in an email to a Trump administration official as an experiment and was denied any information because of it.

Including pronouns in introductions, whether in email or in-person, has become the norm in many industries in recent years — a way to show support for the transgender or non-binary community and prevent gender discrimination. But the practice is strongly opposed by Republican politicians, some of whom have introduced legislation that would restrict pronoun switching in schools.

On January 29, the White House ordered federal agencies to stop using any email features that prompt users for pronouns. The US President Donald Trump also issued an executive order on January 20, the day of his inauguration, declaring that it would be the official policy of the United States to recognize two genders, male and female.

