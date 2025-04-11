The court suspended the Kyiv Councilʼs decision to expand Klitschkoʼs powers — the head of the Kyiv Military Administration filed a lawsuit

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko wrote that the court suspended the Kyiv City Councilʼs (KCC) decision to expand the powers of Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Tymur Tkachenko personally filed a lawsuit. Now the judges are examining the legality of the Kyiv City Councilʼs decision.

In early April, the Kyiv City Council voted for a draft resolution that proposes that the Kyiv City State Administration could exercise its powers under martial law only with the signature of the mayor.

"This decision is necessary to resolve urgent economic issues and ensure the vital activity of the capital. Even the law on the legal regime of martial law states that local self-government bodies must exercise their powers granted to them by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine. That is, the decision of the Kyiv City Council does not limit the powers of the Kyiv City Council, as defined by the legislation of Ukraine," Vitaliy Klitschko commented on the decision.

Meanwhile, Tymur Tkachenko immediately criticized him, saying that "the mayor of Kyiv is pushing through a decision that deprives the Kyiv City Military Administration of the right to issue orders, and transfers this right to himself, the № 1".

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Kyiv, in addition to the Civil City Administration (Kyiv City Administration), headed by Mayor Klitschko, there has also been a City Military Administration (KCMA) headed by Tymur Tkachenko. Before him, Mykola Zhyrnov and Serhiy Popko held this position.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.