Flixbus launches new international routes from Ukraine to Poland, Moldova and Germany

Low-cost bus company Flixbus has launched three new international routes from Ukraine: Vinnytsia — Stuttgart, Dnipro — Warsaw, and Kyiv — Chisinau.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service on April 11.

The transport will stop at airports in Warsaw, Budapest, Chisinau, Stuttgart, Lublin and Cologne, allowing passengers to transfer to a plane and continue their journey.

Route N 3240 has the following route: Dnipro — Aleksandria — Kropyvnytskyi — Uman — Vinnytsia — Khmelnytskyi — Ternopil — Lviv — Lublin Airport — Lublin — Warsaw.

The first path is scheduled for April 14 from Warsaw. The bus will depart from Dnipro on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The return trip will run on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Route N 3214 passes through the following cities: Vinnytsia — Khmelnytskyi — Ternopil — Lviv — Dresden — Leipzig — Jena — Weimar — Giessen — Frankfurt — Darmstadt — Mannheim — Heidelberg — Heilbronn — Stuttgart.

The bus on this route is already on the way. It will leave Ukraine on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. In the opposite direction — on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Another route N 3290: Kyiv — Zhytomyr — Vinnytsia — Mohyliv-Podilskyi — Balti — Chisinau Airport — Chisinau.

Departures from Kyiv will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The bus will depart at 06:00 from the Central Bus Station in the capital, at 09:00 from Zhytomyr, at 11:00 from Vinnytsia and at 13:05 from Mohyliv-Podilskyi. Arrival at Chisinau Airport — at 19:30, to Chisinau — at 20:00. In the return direction, the bus will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departure from Chisinau — at 05:00, from Chisinau Airport — at 05:30. Arrival in Kyiv — at 19:15.

