The European Investment Bank will provide Ukraine with €300 million

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing Ukraine with €300 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Agreements on providing financial assistance to Ukraine were signed today, April 9, in Brussels, during a meeting with EIB President Nadia Calvino.

From this amount, the money will be distributed as follows:

€100 million — for investments in central heating, improving energy efficiency, purchasing necessary equipment, including installations for generating electricity or heat;

€100 million — for the implementation of projects aimed at improving water supply and sanitation.

€100 million for the rehabilitation of water, heating and sewage facilities, as well as for the modernization of basic social services in the areas of education, healthcare and the housing sector.

The Prime Minister added that during the meeting, he discussed with the EIB President the implementation of joint projects and the launch of new ones, in particular in the fields of transport, social infrastructure, energy efficiency and power engineering.

