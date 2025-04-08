Trump and Hegsett promise record US defense budget — a trillion dollars

The US President Donald Trump and the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that they will allocate a record budget for defense — a trillion dollars.

At a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the future defense budget would be "close to" a trillion.

Pete Hegseth then wrote that Trump is "rebuilding our military — and FAST".

Trumpʼs figure significantly exceeds the $892 billion in defense spending that the US Congress has budgeted for this year, which includes money for the Pentagon, nuclear weapons development and security programs at other agencies.

At the same time, Pete Hegseth plans to cut tens of thousands of civilian employees from Pentagon departments around the world. The US military also wants to cut 8% of its individual budgets and reinvest the money in modernization.

Donald Trump did not specify whether this trillion would be allocated only to the Pentagon or to the overall national defense budget, which includes other agencies.

