SBU exposed teenagers who destroyed “Ukrzaliznytsia” relay cabinets on behalf of the Russian Federation. The youngest is 12 years old

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed minors who, according to the case materials, set fire to “Ukrzaliznytsia” relay cabinets at the behest of Russia. The youngest of them is 12 years old, the oldest is 16.

This is reported by SBU.

Law enforcement officials say that these are schoolchildren and students who were recruited by Russian special services when the children were looking for money on Telegram channels. The six people involved in the case are residents of the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region.

As the investigation found, the Russians initially tested them for their readiness for sabotage and terrorist attacks. The Russian supervisors instructed the teenagers to paint provocative graffiti on the walls of buildings. After that, they set fire to several relay cabinets and later received new instructions: to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

The schoolchildren did not have time to make the explosives because they were exposed by law enforcement officers. The issue of qualifying the actions of the teenagers and holding them accountable is currently being resolved.

Another suspect, a 16-year-old student at a local high school, was detained in Chernihiv. On behalf of Russia, he was supposed to set fire to several relay cabinets of incoming traffic lights that ensure the smooth movement of freight trains and military echelons. SBU detained him hot on his trail after the first arson.

Investigators informed the defendant of suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

