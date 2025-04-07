SBU prevented a series of terrorist attacks in the Poltava region — an unemployed resident of the region is suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has prevented a series of terrorist attacks in the Poltava region. According to the case materials, they were prepared by an unemployed resident of the region.

This is reported by SBU.

According to available information, the suspect received an order from Russia to carry out explosions near the regional police station and the cityʼs TRC during rush hour. She was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) there. The occupiers wanted to detonate the explosive device together with their agent. The woman was detained when she mined the territory of one of the administrative buildings.

According to SBU, the executor of the order turned out to be a 30-year-old unemployed woman from the Poltava region, who was looking for easy money in an online casino, where she was recruited by the Russian special services. She received money from the curator to rent a secret apartment and purchase components for the production of IED.

She then received instructions from the Russian Federation for making explosives, which she hid in a kettle, reinforced with additional elements, and equipped with an electronic device with remote access for the Russians. During the searches, the components of the explosive device and a phone with evidence of her contacts with the Russian curator were seized from the suspect.

Investigators from the Security Service informed her of suspicion of preparation for a terrorist act and illegal handling of explosives. The figure is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

